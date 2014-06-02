FCC Launches Test of Google TV Band Database System

On June 2, 2014, the FCC Office of Engineering and Technology began a 45-day public trial of a new registration system for Google's TV band database system. Currently Google is using Spectrum Bridge, another approved TV band database administrator, to manage registration of protected entities on Google's behalf. Google has now developed its own protected facility registration facility registration procedures to replace its use of Spectrum Bridge's database system.

The purpose of the limited 45-day trial is to give the public an opportunity to access and test Google's new registration procedures and ensure that the modified system properly registers certain facilities and that Google's system provides protection to registered facilities as required by FCC rules.

The modified Google TV band database system trial is available at Google Spectrum Database. Entering an address or city name will provide a list of frequencies available for TV band devices, including power limits, as well as a list of protected entities by channel, including licensed wireless microphones, TV stations and TV translators (including input channels). The webpage is very easy to use and the data is displayed in a form that makes it easy to see how the TV band is being used in an area. A glance at the list for Los Angeles shows the challenges the FCC will face in repacking channels.

For additional details on the trial and items the FCC would like to tested, see the Public Notice Office of Engineering and Technology Announces the Opening of Public Testing for Google’s TV Band Database System Registration Procedures.