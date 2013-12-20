FCC Issues More Experimental Licenses

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology's Experimental Licensing Branch released a list of experimental licenses granted from 10/1/13 to 11/1/13. Only one of the licenses granted involves use of frequencies allocated for broadcast or broadcast auxiliary use. Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) received license WG2XWC allowing operation on 2 GHz BAS frequencies 2090 MHz and 2092 MHz as well as 2213.5 MHz and 2251.5 MHz for testing of a reusable launch vehicle at the Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences, N. M., at a maximum altitude of 100 km.