FCC Cites Company for Selling FM transmitters to Unauthorized Users

The Federal Communications Commission's Enforcement Bureau has issued a Citation and Order for illegal marketing of unauthorized radio frequency devices to FCCFrequency, dba Fundacion Cristiana De Comunicaciones.



The FCC citation states:



“The Enforcement Bureau’s Los Angeles Office received reports that FCCFrequency offered for sale non-certified low-power FM radio transmitters for use in low-power FM (LPFM) radio stations. Such transmitters were also being installed by FCCFrequency for use by individuals and entities that had no FCC authorization to operate the devices.”



The Commission reported that in its investigation of an unlicensed broadcast radio station located in Arleta, Calif., the operator of the unauthorized station said that the low-power radio transmitter was purchased from FCCFrequency and produced a contract with FCCFrequency for the purchase and installation of a 100 Watt FM transmitter. The purchase amounted to some $6,000 and the transmitter was manufactured in the Dominican Republic.



According to Commission records, this particular transmitter had not received an FCC grant of certification, which is necessary for LPFM broadcast transmitters used in this country.



The citation directs FCCFrequency to confirm in writing it has ceased selling unauthorized RF devices in the United States, and to provide detailed information on the transmitters it has sold and the people or companies it has sold them to.



FCCFrequency must also provide copies of all marketing materials for RF equipment produced by FCCFrequency beginning Jan. 1, 2012 and copies of all training materials, including scripts, for FCCFrequency staff and installers.



The Citation further notes:



“FCCFrequency customers have indicated to the Los Angeles Office that FCCFrequency personnel assured them that an FCC license was not necessary to operate the equipment purchased from FCCFrequency.”



I expect to see more citations, not only for FM transmitters, but for other devices, such as the low-power video transmitter/receiver systems I saw advertised on the Internet from a company in Southern California that listed operation on frequencies used for ADS-B and other air traffic control activity as well as the military.