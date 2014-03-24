Egatel Plans Doherty Solid-State Transmitter Demo at NAB Show

Spanish transmitter company Egatel will be showing its new high-efficiency broadband Doherty technology at this year’s NAB Show. The company will offer a live demo of its new WHET series liquid-cooled high-efficiency transmitter, the model TLWH7804. The transmitter can deliver 3 kW for DVB/ISDB-T purposes and 4 kW for ATSC. The pump system is integrated into the transmitter's rack. Egatel will also demonstrate a 700 W (ATSC) AUH601 air-cooled amplifier using Doherty technology. Egatel will also be showing low-power gap fillers with echo cancellation. More information is available in the Egatel release Egatel unveils its High Efficiency TV transmitters with Broadband- Doherty technology at NAB 2014.