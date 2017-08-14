Don’t Stop Thinking About Tomorrow

It’s time to make a change and march boldly into the future.

In broadcast production and distribution, that change is moving content operations from traditional, on-premise linear workflows to digital, non-linear workflows that are internet protocol (IP) or cloud-based. It’s a vital shift to ensure success with multi-platform video going forward.

On the surface, this evolution seems benign; digital technology simplifies processes and strengthens partner relationships. Yet many broadcasters and content producers are intimidated by the task ahead.

While change is hard, it’s also inevitable. Here are six ways market leaders are embracing change now and advancing into the digital future:

1. THEY PRIORITIZE THE AREAS THAT WILL SEE IMMEDIATE BENEFITS FROM IP

Not all production activities are progressing at the same pace toward seamless IP workflows. A recent report found that OTT-friendly areas including IP distribution and live streaming offer the most immediate business benefits of moving to an IP-based model, while location-based production management, for one, can be considered for later deployment. In between, early-mover advantages can accrue in areas such as media asset management and post-production.

2. THEY TAKE A HOLISTIC VIEW OF OPERATIONS

Leaders—particularly those with both linear and digital broadcast delivery—are dropping their silos. They know their operations require coordination to integrate and orchestrate the entire video supply chain holistically. Production and distribution teams stay continuously connected to each other, and to internal and external systems such as scheduling, to prevent duplication and improve communication.

3. THEY MAKE DATA THEIR FRIEND

Data takes the guesswork out of video operations and promises to be a core factor for success going forward. Metadata that can be carried throughout the content lifecycle serves as a “single source of truth” and offers other benefits: stronger asset cataloging; visibility, continuity and control at every point; robust analysis; advanced business modeling; and even a direct performance link from content creation to monetization.

4. THEY EMBRACE AUTOMATION

Automation is modern magic. It streamlines operations, trims costs and speeds delivery, minimizes bottlenecks from human errors and delays, and manages all the tasks and formats required for output. It also allows companies to re-direct skilled staff to higher-value tasks such as making new content.

5. THEY CHECK THEIR PLATFORM

While introducing digital systems, companies may find themselves still managing legacy systems and planning for growth. They’re turning to media logistics platforms to support these activities running currently in tandem and to ensure workflow flexibility and scalability moving forward.

6. THEY DON’T STOP THINKING ABOUT TOMORROW

Top companies tackling the transition issues of today are also keeping an eye on emerging technologies such as VR and AI, which will enhance and challenge legacy media operations. The wisest ones are also thinking now about how they’ll manage new partners, devices and outputs in years to come, so future developments don’t bring future shock.

As the saying goes, “the only constant is change,” but with these six tips, you can join the leaders as you boldly go digital.

Paula Minardi is head of content strategy for Ooyala.