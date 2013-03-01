Digital Rapids StreamZ Live 8000EX
Digital Rapids StreamZ Live 8000EX
Combines multiformat output versatility and quality with features for unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television; features simultaneous H.264 or MPEG-2 encoding for broadcast applications and multiformat encoding for multiscreen streaming on platforms including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV and OTT services.
Booth: SL5624
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox