Trending

Digital Rapids StreamZ Live 8000EX

Digital Rapids StreamZ Live 8000EX

Combines multiformat output versatility and quality with features for unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television; features simultaneous H.264 or MPEG-2 encoding for broadcast applications and multiformat encoding for multiscreen streaming on platforms including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV and OTT services.

www.digitalrapids.com

Booth: SL5624