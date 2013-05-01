National Translators Association Annual Meeting & Convention

Dates: May 3-5, 2013

Location: Denver

For more information, visit http://www.tvfmtranslators.com/.

ATSC Annual Meeting

Date: May 9, 2013

Location:Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

For more information, visit http://www.atsc.org/cms/index.php/communications/seminars/308-atsc-2013-annual-meeting.

FCC OET Technical Advisory Council White Paper Comments

Deadline: June 21, 2013

The Office of Engineering and Technology is seeking comments on a Technical Advisory Council white paper laying out the case for employing an Interference Limits Policy to improve receiver performance.

For more information, visit http://transition.fcc.gov/bureaus/oet/tac/tacdocs/WhitePaperTACInterferenceLimitsv1.0.pdf.

FCC OET Technical Advisory Council White Paper Reply Comments

Deadline: July 8, 2013

The Office of Engineering and Technology is seeking comments on a Technical Advisory Council white paper laying out the case for employing an Interference Limits Policy to improve receiver performance.

For more information, visit http://transition.fcc.gov/bureaus/oet/tac/tacdocs/WhitePaperTACInterferenceLimitsv1.0.pdf.

Texas Association of Broadcasters 59th Annual Convention & Trade Show

Dates: Aug. 7-8, 2013

Location: Renaissance Austin Hotel

For more information, visit https://www.tab.org/convention-and-trade-show.

IBC 2013

Dates: Sept.12-17, 2013

Location: RAI Amsterdam

For more information, visit http://www.ibc.org/.

SBE Chapter 22 Broadcast and Technology Expo

Date: Sept. 25, 2013

Location: Turning Stone, Verona, NY

For more information, visit http://www.sbe22expo.org/.

NAB Small Market Television Exchange

Date: Sept. 26-28, 2013

Location: Phoenix

For more information, visit http://www.nab.org/events/overview.asp?id=2024.

Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Broadcasters Clinic

Dates: Oct. 9-11, 2013

Location: Madison, WI

For more information, visit http://www.wi-broadcasters.org/wba/index.php/events.