Compuware unveils new Outage Analyzer

Compuware Corporation recently announced a new-generation performance analytics system, Outage Analyzer, which raises the intelligence of software-as-a-service (SaaS) application performance management (APM). Outage Analyzer provides real-time visualizations and alerts of outages in third-party web services that are mission-critical to Web, mobile and cloud applications around the globe. Compuware is providing this new service free of charge. Check out Outage Analyzer on the Compuware Website.

Utilizing big-data technologies and a proprietary anomaly detection engine, Outage Analyzer correlates more than eight billion data points per day. This data is collected from the Compuware Gomez Performance Monitoring Network of more than 150,000 test locations and delivers information on specific outages, including the scope, duration and probable cause of the event — all visualized in real time.

Cloud and third-party Web services allow organizations to rapidly deliver a rich user experience, but also expose Web and mobile sites to degraded performance—or even a total outage—should any of those components fail. Research shows that the typical Website has more than ten separate hosts contributing to a single transaction, many of which come from third-party cloud services such as social media, e-commerce platforms, Web analytics, ad servers and content delivery networks.