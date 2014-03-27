CommScope Announces First Quarter Sales and Earnings Guidance Figures

CommScope, the company that took over the Andrew portfolio of microwave antennas and their Heliax and Radiax coaxial cable lines, revealed an encouraging sales and earnings position for the first quarter of 2014 in an announcement made on March 20.

Strength in CommScope's wireless business led the company to increase its first-quarter 2014 and full-year position, with predicted sales of $900 million to $925 million--an increase of 13 percent over last year at midpoint of its range. The adjusted operating income is predicted to be $175 million to $185 million, an increase 36 percent year over last year at the midpoint.

"We are very pleased to see strength in our wireless business," said Mark Olson, CommScope executive vice president and chief financial officer. "North American wireless operators continue to invest in our macro cell site and small cell distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions to improve network coverage and capacity. We are also seeing ongoing modernization of 3G wireless networks around the globe."

CommScope’s product range is much wider than that of Andrew, as it includes copper and fiber enterprise connectivity, infrastructure management, enclosures, passive optical LAN, and even purpose built data centers.