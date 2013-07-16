Commissioners to consider video delivery market competition report

The FCC will consider its most recent report on market competition in delivery of video programming at its open meeting July 19 at its headquarters in Washington, D.C.

During the meeting, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EDT, the commissioners will also consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on modernizing the E-rate program for Schools and Libraries.

Other items to be considered include a Report and Order concerning standards for the speech-to-speech relay and a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on ways to improve the program.

The commissioners are also expected to hear a report on the Twenty-First Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA) and watch a presentation on the Leading Education by Advancing Digital (LEAD) Commission’s Five Point Blueprint recommending a national initiative to expand digital learning in K-12 education.

The meeting is open to the public and will be available as an online stream.