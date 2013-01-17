Clock begins to tick on broadcast ownership FNPRM comments

The FCC Media Bureau announced Jan. 15 the publication of two Further Notices of Proposed Rulemaking regarding collection of broadcast station ownership information in the Federal Register, thereby starting the deadline clock for comments and reply comments.

The notices are the Sixth Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which seeks comments on requiring licensees to provide an FCC registration number when filing FCC Form 323, Ownership Report for Commercial Broadcast Station, and the Fifth Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which wants comment on whether to expand the biennial ownership reporting requirement.

The new comment deadline for both FNPRMs is Feb. 14, while reply comments are due March 1. The Media Bureau notice said the agency is encouraging commenters to combine their comments on both further notices.