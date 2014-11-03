Channel Master Announces New Low-cost Antenna and Improved DVR+
ChannelMaster Stealthtenna Channel Master has added a new low-cost Stealthtenna to its line of “Everyday Series” antennas targeted at customers in urban and suburban areas. The $29 Stealthtenna 50 is a UHF/VHF antenna with a driven element, a reflector and four directors. Joe Bingochea, executive vice president of product development at Channel Master said, “Stealthtenna rounds out our low-cost Everyday Series antenna line, which we developed to reduce the overall investment needed to get up and running with DVR+. Stealthtenna is an outdoor option that's going to give you fantastic HD reception from about 90 degrees, which is a very common configuration.” DVR+ is Channel Master's subscription-free digital video recorder. Channel Master announced that in November it will include YouTube in its programming guide. An enhanced DVR feature will allow DVR+ to record only new episodes, avoiding duplicate recordings.
Channel Master's specifications for the Stealthtenna 50 list VHF gain at 1.5 to 2 dB and UHF gain at 5 to 7 dB with a 16 dB return loss. The maximum element length is 22.6” so I'd expect a loss (less gain than a dipole antenna) on low VHF channels. With the Stealthtenna 50 Channel Master competing with Winegard's slightly higher priced Freevision FV-HD30/FV-30BB bat-wing style antenna. The two designs are quite different in design so it will be interesting to see how they compare in performance.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox