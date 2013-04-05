Canon demonstrates live 4K production workflow at NAB

Canon is featuring a live 4K workflow demonstration where visitors to its NAB Show booth (C3628 and C4325) will have the opportunity to interact with industry-leading colorists and editors in a 4K Digital Intermediate (DI) suite.

In a live color grading session of 4K footage from Canon’s C500 4K camera at booths, on-site professionals are demonstrating the imaging possibilities of Canon’s 4K image capture technology and view the results on Canon’s prototype 4K reference displays, currently under development.

Building off the Canon Cinema EOS C500 4K digital camera’s broadcast capabilities, Canon is also exhibiting a live demonstration of 4K Remote Broadcast, highlighting how 4K broadcast footage can be captured, digitally rendered and cropped for live-action broadcast applications using Canon’s Cinema EOS equipment.

Visitors to this demonstration will see, in real-time, the results and coverage that can be used in multiple high-speed productions, including live-action sports.

The demos are being shown in a 90-seat Canon Theatre inside its booth at NAB.

Canon also announced and is showing its new Cinema EOS C100 EF 24-105 Lens Kit, a cost-effective solution to assist cinematographers, including single-person and small cinematography crews, with the ability to purchase and produce high-quality pieces at an affordable price-point.

The company is also showing the XA25 and XA20, a pair of inexpensive, lightweight camcorders targeted at ENG professioanls. Both cameras have a Canon 20x wide-angle zoom lens (26.8-576mm equivalent) with rocker control and real-time optical image stabilization, and both utilize a new 1/2.84-inch CMOS sensor and DIGIC DV 4 image processor. all of which are available to demo.