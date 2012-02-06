BBC to use Mobile Viewpoint’s WMT to show Olympic Torch relay

This spring, starting May 19, the Olympic Torch will be carried in a relay around the UK. The Torch will be carried by different athletes and broadcasted live on the Internet, as well as regional and national BBC channels.

The vehicle in front of the relay, responsible for the live coverage, will use Mobile Viewpoint’s Wireless Multiplex Terminal (WMT) to transmit the images using a combination of different mobile 3G networks. The WMT uses 4 to 8 SIM cards of different operators creating a stable video connection. Mobile Viewpoint, in cooperation with the BBC, developed the Continuous Picture Technology (CPT) to ensure a smooth video link driving through the rough country side with varying mobile coverage conditions. The live coverage of the Olympic Torch Relay throughout the UK is challenging due to the long period and the distance but resolved by the CPT.