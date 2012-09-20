Averna's new RF Studio software advances work with real-world RF signals

Averna, a developer of test systems and services for communications and electronics device makers worldwide, announced the availability of RF Studio, workflow software that records and manages real-world RF signals in a cost-effective manner.

RF Studio’s first deployment, called RF Studio Recorder, comes embedded on the Averna RP-5300 Series RF Recorder. It is designed for making trouble-free RF recordings, managing collected data, and analyzing or playing back collected RF environments. RF Studio allows users to quickly define and record multiple RF signals. Once captured, these signals can be easily loaded and manipulated, allowing users to isolate and visualize any characteristic of the captured data for in-depth analysis and product refinements.

Features include:

Advanced user-defined RF, digital and analog signal-recording capabilities;

Spectrum, noise figure, power and histogram views for signal visualization/adjustment;

User-friendly tools for logging, manipulating and archiving real-world signals;

Records most common RF signals worldwide, including GNSS;

Channel-stitching for capturing superwide signals, 100MHz and beyond;

Plug-in architecture supports additional hardware, channels, user inputs and remote triggering.

For additional product information, visit www.averna.com.