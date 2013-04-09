AES Announces New E-Library

Do you believe that the papers published by the Audio Engineering Society over the last 60 years represent some of the finest thinking the industry has turned out? Many of your colleagues do. One of them, Bob Mose, the Executive Director of AES, recently announced that subscriptions are available for the new AES E-Library.

The online research source contains more than 14,000 PDF files. Every paper ever published at an AES Convention or international conference is now available online. So are the papers published in the AES Journal.

The cost to AES members is $145 year. Subscriptions for non-members clock in at $255 year, and universities, companies and libraries can sign up for a fee of $1800 per year.

For more information on The Audio Engineering Society, visit their website, www.aes.org.