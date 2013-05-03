Satellite Update for May 3, 2013

From FCC Report SAT-00944: “Satellite Applications Accepted for Filing:”



• Intelsat License LLC filed an application requesting modification of its authorization for Intelsat 10 to specify operation at 47.5 degrees east longitude (EL) instead of its currently authorized location at 68.5 degrees EL. Intelsat also requested authority to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from 47.5 degrees EL using frequency bands 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, 12.25-12.5 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). Authority for telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) was requested using specified Ku-band frequencies.



From FCC Report SAT-00945: “Actions Taken:”



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted, in part, the amended application of Orbcomm License Corp. to modify its authorization for a non-voice, non-geostationary mobile satellite service (Little LEO) system. Orbcomm was authorized to add an additional feeder link, centered on 150.025 MHz for use by all currently operating Orbcomm system satellites and the authority to construct and operate that feeder link on 17 additional Orbcomm Generation 2 satellites. The Satellite Division deferred action on all other aspects of the application, including Orbcomm's request to extend or waive milestones.



• Intelsat License LLC received special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations necessary to maintain Intelsat 702 at 33.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies and to operate Intelsat 702 at that location in an inclined orbit to provide FSS using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).



• Intelsat was granted STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C using specified Ku-band frequencies as necessary to drift Intelsat 5 from 169.0 degrees EL to 65.45 degrees EL.



• The Satellite Division granted Iridium Constellation LLC STA for 60 days to modify operations of its “Big-LEO” non-geostationary satellite orbit constellation and continue to operate satellite SV023 as a non-transmitting spare satellite approximately 300 kilometers behind satellite SV094 at an altitude of approximately 778 km. Iridium was also allowed to co-locate one of its spare in-orbit satellites with another satellite in its orbital constellation.



From letter from Chief, FCC Satellite Division, to ViaSat:



• ViaSat apparently jumped the gun in filing for Ka-band operations at 69.9 degrees WL. While ViaSat's letters of intent where received on the correct day, March 19, 2013, they arrived before the filing window opened at 2 p.m. The Commission stated that: “ViaSat filed the five above-captioned Letters of Intent prior to 2:00 EDT on Tuesday, March 19, 2013. For this reason, pursuant to Section 25.112 of the Commission’s rules, 47 C.F.R § 25.112, and Section 0.261 of the Commission’s rules on delegated authority, 47 C.F.R. 0.261, we dismiss all five Letters of Intent as premature without prejudice to re-filing.” (ViaSat sought to use ViaSat-2, which operates under U.K. authority to provide Ka-band service from 69.9 degrees.)

