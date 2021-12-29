New Year’s Notions

With 2021 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look forward to what the new year may hold for the television industry.

I’ve never claimed to be psychic but hang in there because these predictions are based—at least in part—on equal parts observation, early morning analysis (during my daily pre-dawn dog walks) and a bit of educated guesswork thrown in for good measure.

Of course, all bets are off if the Zombie Apocalypse happens, or an “Armageddon”-sized asteroid strikes the earth before Bruce Willis and his crew of roughnecks arrive. But at least if something like that happens, No. 10 is a slam dunk.