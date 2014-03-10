ZeeVee Set Top Update Enables Interoperability With Monroe EAS System

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y., and LITTLETON, MASS. —ZeeVee is offering an update that makes Monroe Electronics Emergency Alert System capability available across its ZvPro and HDbridge 2000 series at no additional cost. The new update enables ZeeVee’s systems to interface with the Monroe One-Net SE EAS- and Common Alerting Protocol-ready encoder/decoder via Monroe’s EAS-NET protocol.



ZeeVee features a watermarking technology and also offers the only Clear-QAM solution approved by both DirecTV and Dish Network. Within the streamlined EAS workflow supported by this feature, the Monroe One-Net SE system receives emergency alert information, and then processes and transmits the proper EAS information to the ZeeVee encoder/modulators. From there the encoder/modulator broadcasts that alert to all televisions being served. A properly authorized operator can also generate custom alert messages with Monroe's custom message option.



The Monroe One-Net SE is designed as a flexible emergency-messaging platform able to handle all EAS/CAP and custom alert messaging and keep pace with an ever-changing communication environment. With a standard Web-based user interface, the One-Net SE communicates via a network with a variety of digital devices. The system itself can be accessed via an intranet/Internet connection for monitoring or message uploads.