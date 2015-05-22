ZDF Channels Going with Pebble Beach Systems Marina Automation

WEYBRIDGE, ENGLAND – German national public TV broadcaster ZDF is making the switch to Pebble Beach Systems automation devices, as the broadcaster has announced that all five of its stations will now use the Marina automation control system. All of ZDF’s ingest and playout across its channels is being handled by Marina.

ZDF also launched a new Marina ingest system that enables file-based workflows alongside the digitization of assets from video tapes. The system uses the Marina web-services API to interface with ZDF’s in-house traffic and management systems.

There are now a total of 35 multi-functional operator positions that have rights-controlled access across multiple segregated systems and now controls a total of 146 server ports for ZDFneo, ZDFkultur, ZDFinfo and other channels.

The Marina automation control system was installed earlier this week.