YouTube TV Goes Live on Roku Players, Roku TVs

SAN BRUNO, CALIF.—Following some apparent fits and starts, YouTube TV has launched an app for select Roku streaming player models and all integrated Roku TV models.

YouTube TV, Google’s OTT TV service that starts at $35 per month, is supported on the following Roku device models: Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku Streaming Stick (3800x and 3600x), Roku Express/Express+ (3910x, 3900x, 3710x, 3700x), Roku Premiere+, Roku Premiere, Roku 4, Roku 3 (4200x, 4230x, and Roku 2 (4210x).

YouTube TV on Roku will support service features such as the service’s cloud DVR, a “Library” tab with access to shows that have been recorded, a “Home” tab with personalized recommendations and curated picks, and the service’s “Live” tab.

The launch on Roku broadens the reach of YouTube TV, which is also supported on web browsers, smartphones and tablets, Chromecast streaming adapters and TVs with Chromecast “built-in,” Apple TV (via AirPlay), Android TV devices (excluding the Xiaomi Mi Box), Xbox One and Xbox One S, Samsung and LG smart TVs (2016 and 2017 models).

YouTube TV is expected to become available “soon” on 2014 and 2015 Samsung and LG smart TVs, Sony’s Linux-powered TVs and Apple TV boxes.

YouTube TV launched last April to a handful of markets and has been expanding its reach ever since. Google hasn’t disclosed subscriber numbers for the service, but CNBC reported recently that YouTube TV has signed up more than 300,000 so far.

YouTube TV is the latest virtual MVPD to launch an app for Roku’s platforms. Others include Sling TV, fuboTV, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, Philo, and CenturyLink Stream.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication Multichannel News.