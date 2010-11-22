YNN Austin selects Dalet for file-based news production workflow

YNN Austin (News 8 Austin), Time Warner Cable's 24-hour local news channel in Texas, will replace its existing news production system with Dalet Enterprise Edition, Dalet Digital Media Systems’ integrated automation, newsroom and MAM solution.

Dalet Enterprise Edition will provide YNN Austin a single-vendor software solution that integrates the newsroom's newsgathering, production and distribution systems. YNN Austin selected Dalet Enterprise Edition based on the successful deployment of Dalet at seven other Time Warner Cable channels.

Like the journalists at its sister channels, YNN Austin reporters write, shoot and edit news packages. The Texas station also follows the Time Warner Cable one-hour news wheel format in which news segments are prerecorded and frequently updated throughout the day. Dalet offers desktop editing, news wheel playout and CG on the timeline, optimizing content production and playout.

Dalet's unified platform lets users log and search materials, edit packages and manage broadcasts from one user interface. Complex media conversions, content migration and metadata management will be automated by the Dalet MAM platform and Workflow Engine, providing a transparent media flow from ingest and distribution to archive.