XOR Media Absorbs SeaChange Broadcast



GREENVILLE, N.H.: As announced prior to the 2012 NAB show, the former SeaChange International Broadcast server and storage business unit has established its own privately held independent company named XOR Media. The new company will focus its resources entirely on media-centric, cloud-capable storage systems and associated video codec servers that address ingest and playout, production, digital media factories, media asset management, disaster recovery, and active near-line archives.



XOR Media brings with it an installed base of over 300 customers; 12,000 on-air channels; and 11 PB of managed media-centric data.





