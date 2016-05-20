Xfinity TV App to Support NBC, ABC Live Feeds

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast Xfinity announced an update to its TV app for mobile devices that will enable access to live feeds of ABC and NBC broadcasts, but only in select markets. Updates were also given to the app’s VOD features and ability to buy on-demand content. Comcast reports that it currently is limited to signals offered in the broadcasters’ owned-and-operated markets.

Read the full story on TV Technology’s sister publication Multichannel News.