WYES-TV Adds Utah Switching Gear



Utah Scientific has announced that New Orleans PBS member station WYES-TV has installed new signal routing and switching equipment that includes a 128x128 Utah-400 routing switcher and five MC-400 master control switchers. The installation was part of a digital upgrade to allow the station to add additional programming streams.



“Production deadlines meant the technical project had to be completed in a hurry, and the Utah Scientific system worked perfectly from the get-go,” said Fred Barrett, WYES-TV chief engineer. “In particular, we appreciated that the SC-4 control software made the panels and master control switcher very easy for our operators to use.”



The Utah Scientific system selected has allowed the station to use legacy controllers and router heads, as not all of the WYES-TV equipment had to be replaced in the current renovation. The new system also provides a direct path from the operation’s 1080i infrastructure to 1080p should it be desired.



