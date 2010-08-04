WYES Cooks With Ikegami Cameras



Ikegami Electronics has announced that their HDK-79EC high-definition camera was selected to capture the “detail, color, and beauty” of the culinary creations in “Chef John Besh’s New Orleans” cooking show, which is produced at New Orleans station WYES-TV.



“The excellent colorimetry of the Ikegami cameras is essential here,” said Jim Moriarty, vice president and general manager of YES Productions. “On a cooking show such as this there are rich, vibrant colors everywhere, from the vegetables to the meats. The video output of the Ikegami is brilliant--it puts the flavors right in your face.”



The station uses the HDK-79EC in a studio configuration with a nine-inch viewfinder. The operation just purchased three HDK-79ECs, bringing its inventory of Ikegami cameras to 20.



“We’ve had a lot of experience with Ikegami, and are very familiar with both the quality of their cameras and their customer service,” said Moriarty. “Ikegami’s cameras already proved battle-ready for the road on our mobile units. For the controlled environment of the studio, we knew the Ikegami HDK-79EC was the highest-quality HD camera we could get.”



WYES-TV is a PBS member station.



