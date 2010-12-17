WXYZ, KLRT adopt JVC cameras for studio, field acquisition

The ABC affiliate in Detroit and the Fox affiliate in Little Rock, AR, have added cameras from JVC to support studio and field acquisition.

WXYZ, the Scripps ABC affiliate in Detroit, has added a pair of JVC GY-HM790 ProHD cameras for its main studio. The cameras are being used alongside HD cameras from Thomson. KLRT, the Newport TV-owned Fox affiliate in Little Rock, has adopted JVC ProHD cameras for both studio and ENG use.

The GY-HM790 has a redesigned studio adapter sled and a modular design, making it well-suited for multicore and fiber-based studios. The camera’s three 1/3in CCD imagers produce 1280 x 720 or 1920 x 1080 images and can record in 720p, 1080i and 480i SD. The camera also can be used in an ENG configuration. As a shoulder-mount camera, it offers a dual-card slot design that records to non-proprietary SDHC solid-state media cards as MOV and MP4 files.

KLRT in Little Rock has added four GY-HD250Us to replace its Thomson LDK 1707s as its main studio cameras for daily newscasts, and eight GY-HM700U cameras for ENG use. FOX16 News went live with its new studio cameras this week and has been using its new GY-HM700s in the field since August.