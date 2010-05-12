WXXI-TV Knocked Off the Air

ROCHESTER, N.Y.: WXXI-TV, the PBS member station serving metro Rochester was knocked off the air by severe weather.



“Due to a transmitter outage caused by recent storm conditions, WXXI DTV 21.1, 21.2 and 21.3 are off the air,” WXXI's Web site states. “Channels are estimated to be back up within the next couple of days. This outage is not affecting cable subscribers.”



The station’s transmitter facility is located with Rochester. The city suffered winds of more than 50 miles per hour over the weekend that took out trees and power lines. Roughly 14,000 of the local utility’s customers lost power.



