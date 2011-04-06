WUFT upgrades Florical system to support BXF

WUFT, a division of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, is planning to upgrade its Florical AirBoss systems to the BXF interface for Myers ProTrack. This will give the station a dynamic and comprehensive standard-based BXF (SMPTE 2021) interface to the traffic system.

WUFT runs Florical’s AirBoss on three broadcast channels 24/7 with mostly PBS and local content. The Florical system has been online since 2001 and was updated in 2009. WUFT is a strategic partner with Florical Systems R&D in developing tools geared toward PBS affiliates and other public broadcasting channels.

The upgrade also addresses discovery of content delivered the PBS Next-Generation Interconnection System for non-real-time file delivery.