WSYR-TV Photo-Documented HD Overhaul

SYRACUSE, N.Y.: WSYR-TV completely gutted its studio for the station’s transition to HD and documented the process in photos. The images show the studio stripped down to bare walls and a concrete floor. The project was completed within about three weeks. The ABC affiliate started transmitting all local programming in high definition on Jan. 29.



The renovation (pictured at left; during on top, before in the middle, and after below) included camera replacement, according to JVC, which provided the station with cameras for the studio and for ENG. The Philips BTS studio cameras were replaced with four JVC GY-HD250Us, three on pedestals and one on a mini-jib. The studio cameras are paired with JVC RM-LP25U ProHD local remote units positioned near the technical director in the control room for easy access during a newscast. WYSR has been using shoulder-mounted JVC-GY-HM700s in the field for ENG since last June.



Before the station’s full migration to HD, ENG footage was shot in 720p, edited in high definition on a Grass Valley Edius NLE, and downconverted for air through a Bitcentral Precis news production system. The station now maintains a 720p workflow from acquisition through playout.



WYSR, branded NewsChannel 9, does six hours of live news on weekdays, including a 4:30 a.m. newscast; and two hours on weekends.

It is the second Newport station in upstate New York to make the transition to HD with JVC gear. WHAM-TV, the ABC affiliate in Rochester upgraded last September, and is also using JVC GY-HM700Us for ENG and GY-HD250Us in the studio.



Kansas City, Mo.-based Newport announced last year that it would take its 14 stations with news operations hi-def with JFC pro gear. Newport owns and/or operates 56 TV stations in 24 markets.



Also see . . .

April 15, 2010:“JVC Continues March into Mid-Sized Stations”

Nexstar and Hearst tapped JVC for hi-def upgrades at local station news operations.



April 5, 2010: “Newport TV Upgrades Local News at 14 Stations in HD”

The broadcast group comprises 50 stations, 14 of which do local news, according to JVC, which is providing the cameras for the upgrade.