WSET-TV Delivers Local News With JVC ProHD Cameras



WAYNE, N.J.: WSET-TV, the ABC affiliate in Roanoke-Lynchburg, Va., has transitioned to local HD news with new JVC ProHD cameras. The station recently purchased eight GY-HM790Us and eight GY-HM750Us, which will be used for studio and ENG work.



Affiliated with Arlington, Va.-based Allbritton Communications Co., WSET-TV is one six Allbritton stations that is standardizing on JVC ProHD cameras for studio and ENG work. The new cameras are part of an overall transition to local HD news production for all stations in the group.



This past summer, WSET-TV connected three GY-HM790U cameras via fiber-optic cable in the studio, avoiding the need for triax and additional cable bundles. “It was a huge quality upgrade for us in our studio,” said K.C. Spiron, WSET-TV director of operations and engineering. “We get plenty of power to run the monitors we need and it works well.”



In September, WSET-TV starting shooting ENG footage exclusively with its new ProHD camcorders. Spiron said the shooters quickly embraced the use of non-proprietary SDHC media cards and JVC’s native file recording technology, which provides ready-to-edit footage for the station’s Adobe Premiere CS5.5 NLE workstations.



With a lightweight, shoulder-mount design, the GY-HM750U delivers 1920x1080 images and can record HD footage in 720p, 1080p, and 1080i, as well as SD footage (480i).



