WRN rebrands as WRN Broadcast with new facilities

International broadcast services company WRN has unveiled its new brand identity, WRN Broadcast, and expanded its offering to become a global broadcast services provider following its acquisition of TSI Broadcast last year.

The company now offers clients an end-to-end solution for ingest, content management, playout, encoding/multiplexing and worldwide distribution via fiber and satellite. Equipment at its new London media center includes Pharos Mediator 4, which allows customers to manage and browse their content remotely; Omneon media servers; Harmonic SD/HD encoding and mux capabilities; and Evertz monitoring and alarm systems.

Since January 2010, WRN Broadcast has instigated a bespoke, end-to-end tapeless workflow, which includes acquisition and file management from more than 20 distributors.