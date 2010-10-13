WRN Broadcast, Wananchi partner for HD playout of triple-play platform

WRN Broadcast will manage and play out a range of TV channels for Wananchi Group Holdings’ (WGH) triple-play Zuku platform in East Africa.

WRN Broadcast will be responsible for the playout, multiplexing and distribution of 34 of Zuku’s more than 100 channels, with the ingest and content management of Zuku’s premium channels, including six HD channels, also taking place at the media center. The HD channels will be split across Zuku’s eight movie channels, in addition to Zuku Life, Zuku Afrika and Zuku Sports.

WRN Broadcast’s new media center features Pharos Mediator 4, Publitronic playout servers, DataDirect Networks media storage and Harmonic encoding and multiplexing.

