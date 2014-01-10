WRAL.com Launches Major Redesign

RALEIGH, N.C.—WRAL.com launched a new design on Wednesday that it says provides a seamless user experience across devices.



The new design also features larger photos and a better video experience, as well as optimizing pages for faster loading. Its sister site WRALSportsFan.com also received a responsive redesign that is more tightly integrated with the flagship site.



The redesign features easier access to comments; more convenient sharing of stories, photos, videos and pages and personalized story recommendations; in-line video player on story pages, as well as a new slideshow player; the ability to change text size; and a streamlined navigation bar.



WRAL.com’s layout is also now flexible based on the available viewing space.



Additionally, some 300,000 pieces of content dating back to the site’s 1996 debut can now be searched and displayed on any device with an Internet connection and a Web browser.



WRAL.com General Manager John Conway notes that WRAL.com remains committed to app development for iOS and Android devices.



“Apps can take advantage of certain phone features that help them deliver unique experiences and services,” he said.



WRAL.com underwent a three-week beta testing period to ensure compatibility across the greatest number of site visitors. The site collected more than 300 pieces of actionable feedback during the period.



The website delivers an average of 100 million pages a month, plus another 20 million views of news, weather and sports mobile app content.



