Wowza Media Systems adds iStreamLive as streaming partner

Media server software company Wowza Media Systems has welcomed online video distribution network (VDN) provider iStreamLive as an official Wowza Streaming Partner, a designation reserved for those that have achieved high levels of deployment, expertise and customer satisfaction with Wowza-based products.

iStreamLive uses Wowza Media Server3 to facilitate online video streaming for its customers in the Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Africa.

"Online video viewing has been on a sharp upswing in the past couple of years, and we intend to capitalize on the market demand with our Wowza partnership," said Stan Weatherby, CEO of iStreamLive.net. "Our core solution, iConnect, was built around the proven Wowza software platform."

As part of Wowza Media Server 3's latest enhancements, iStreamLive uses the new Wowza Transcoder AddOn for Dubai Media. iStreamLive uses the transcoding component as part of its automated provisioning system and database mechanism developed based on Wowza software. In addition, iStreamLive is developing a Web-based management console for similar public use.

"We choose our Streaming Partners carefully to ensure they are the best at what they do," said Dave Stubenvoll, CEO and co-founder, Wowza Media Systems. "By merging its sophisticated distribution infrastructure with the power of Wowza Media Server software, iStreamLive gives its customers unmatched video streaming performance, delivering video to any screen efficiently and cost-effectively."

Wowza Media Server 3 is the software that simultaneously streams live and on-demand media to any screen — Adobe Flash and Microsoft Smooth Streaming-enabled computers and devices; iPhone/iPad, Android, and other smartphones and tablets; smart TVs; and IPTV/OTT set-top endpoints. The software provides a single extensible platform for a variety of features, including live transcoding for adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming; any-screen, time-shifted playback; and premium content delivery with multiplatform digital rights management (DRM).