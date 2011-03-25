WorldNow signs three TV groups for website support

WorldNow, an online technology, content and revenue-solutions company for local media, has signed three TV station groups: Davis TV, Lilly Broadcasting and Sagamore Hill Broadcasting. In addition, WorldNow has added three additional stations for New Age Media: WOLF/WSWB/WQMY in Wilkes Barre-Scranton, PA; WDSI/WFLI in Chattanooga, TN; and WTLH/WFXU in Tallahassee, FL.

Davis TV’s WFXS in Wausau, WI; Lilly Broadcasting’s WSEE/WICU in Erie, PA; and Sagamore Hill’s WLTV in Columbus, GA, KGWN in Cheyenne, WY-Fort Collins, CO will all launch their websites with WorldNow’s publishing, video and mobile platforms in the coming months.

“WorldNow’s state-of-the-art technology and strategic services along with revenue opportunities to monetize our investment are crucial to the growth and success of our station group,” said Michael Yanuzzi, president of New Age Media in a press release.

WorldNow’s platform uses WorldNow Producer, a browser-based site management tool to manage and distribute media content to the Web. The tool enables users to publish text, graphics, Web 2.0 interactive elements and video online without any special training. All that’s needed by station personnel is a computer and Internet connection.

WorldNow also enables stations to configure custom workflows and integrate third-party applications for functions including analytics and ad insertion. Applications and revenue-generation tools include ad serving, content management and syndication, content and video RSS feeds, direct e-mail, form and contest builders, and interactive user polls.

The system can handle mobile tools, on-demand and live video streaming, social tools, weather content and alerts, and video syndication and distribution. It supports formats including Flash, Silverlight and Windows Media.

Equally important to stations are WorldNow’s revenue-generating capabilities. Its advertising and sales training programs help local stations create online advertising solutions that provide new streams of income. Some stations are now getting from 5 to 10 percent of their local revenue with WorldNow’s programs, the company said.