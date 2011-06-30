WorldNow Signs 16 TV Stations



NEW YORK: WorldNow said they’ve signed two new broadcast groups--Grant Broadcasting and West Virginia Media Holding--adding 18 sites to their list of customers. Both station groups will use WorldNow’s Web, mobile and video publishing platforms for their group of sites. In addition, both groups will leverage WorldNow’s local sales training, programs and national advertising sales network.



Grant Broadcasting Stations:

WAMY, Huntsville-Decatur-Florence, Ala.

WWCW, Roanoke-Lynchburg, Va.

WFXR, Roanoke-Lynchburg

WZDX, Huntsville-Decatur-Florence

KLJB, Davenport-Rock Island, Iowa-Moline, Ill.

KGCW, Davenport-Rock Island-Moline

WLAX, La Crosse-Eau Claire, Wis.

WEUX, La Crosse-Eau Claire



West Virginia Media Stations:

WOWK, Charleston-Huntington, W.V.

WBOY, Clarksburg-Morgantown, W.V.

WVMH, Clarksburg-Morgantown

WVNS, Beckley-Bluefied, W.V.

WVTV, Beckley-Bluefield

WTRF, Wheeling, WV-Steubenville, Ohio

MyFoxOV, Wheeling, WV-Steubenville

WTRFABC, Wheeling, WV-Steubenville



and...

West Virginia Illustrated

The State Journal



WorldNow provides online and mobile publishing for more than 400 local media outlets belonging to Allbritton, CBS Local Digital Media, Cox, Davis TV Dispatch, Fisher, Gray, Hoak, Quincy, Raycom and others.



