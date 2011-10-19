Woods TV chooses Quantel for new HD/SD production and post facility

Woods TV, part of Paris and Los Angeles-based Woods Media Group, a full service global production and program adaptation company, has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ system together with Quantel's new QTube global workflow technology. The system will be the backbone of Woods TV's new HD file-based facility as the company moves its EMEA HQ to a new headquarters near Paris.

The Enterprise sQ system at Woods TV includes DVCPRO 100 storage with video ingest handled by sQ Record Multiple Quantel sQ Cut editors provide file ingest, shot selection and cleaning of media, with eight Final Cut Pro applications fully integrated into the Quantel workflow for editing. Quantel's Mission is to provide Secure Asset Management and playout — both tapeless and to tape — and in conjunction with a Quantel Power Portal to manage the in-house archive and deliver content seamlessly to the New Network and New Media world.