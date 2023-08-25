Wooden Camera Introduces Multiple Accessory Plate Systems

DALLAS—Wooden Camera this week unveiled a new collection of accessory plate systems designed specifically to enable users to redesign their builds and offer additional, secure mounting points in a variety of sizes and with multiple mounting options.

“For years, our community has expressed the need for mounting solutions that allow them to streamline their builds for optimal placement of devices like a bolt or distance measuring products. We’ve had these in the works for some time now, and we are excited to share what we came up with,” said Dominick Aiello, divisional senior director of creative solutions at Wooden Camera.

“It was interesting to be able to beta test these plates and realize there was a need for even more accessories than were initially designed. We added some plates based on feedback from the community. The final collection is a product of many minds coming together to fill a need in industry.”

The new systems include cheese plates, hook-and-loop plates, rail mounts and a variety of hinges and clamps. Each offers more secure mounting points on any build, the company said.

The new offerings include:

Accessory Plate Systems, offered with several accessory plate sizes, including 5-by-5, 3-by-5, 2-by-5 and 2-by-5-inch plates. Each size is offered in a cheese plate or hook-and-loop format. The cheese plate accessory systems have a variety of 3/8-inch 16 and 1/3-inch 20 mounting point options built into the plate. Users can mount a Preston MDR, Anton Bauer battery plate with dedicated mounting ports. The company also developed bolt-on accessory plates in a ¼-inch 20 mini version and ⅜-inch 16 small or mini version for items like small timecode boxes and audio hops.

Mini Rail Mounts, available with 100mm, 60mm and 40mm sizing options. The mini rails act as mounting rails for the accessory plates. The plates have a variety of mounting positions on the front, back and side where a mini rail can be vertically or horizontally mounted directly onto the plates. Each rail incorporates captive low-profile screws with ball plungers for added security on the accessory plates when sliding into position.

Universal Accessory Hinge and Clamp System, a combination of mounting accessories offering a 3/8-inch 16 mount with movable pins and a 90-degree tilt for accessory plates using the rail mounts. The hinge and bolt-on accessory rail clamp are being offered as stand-alone products.

Universal Dual Rod Clamp , a 15mm, lightweight rod mount that includes 4x 3/8-inch 16 mounts with pinholes built into the middle of the accessory. Paired with a universal hinge system, users can quickly add a battery plate using a 2-by-5-inch cheese plate. The rod clamp includes dual tiedown knobs that secure accessory mounting.

a 15mm, lightweight rod mount that includes 4x 3/8-inch 16 mounts with pinholes built into the middle of the accessory. Paired with a universal hinge system, users can quickly add a battery plate using a 2-by-5-inch cheese plate. The rod clamp includes dual tiedown knobs that secure accessory mounting. 28mm Offset Bracket, a 3/8-inch 16 with mounting pins that gives users an additional mounting point that ties directly into the camera or camera cage. With this bracket, users can offset accessories without the need for bulky or obtrusive options.