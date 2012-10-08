Women’s Network Launches Emergency Alert App

LOS ANGELES – The Global Women’s Empowerment Network has launched the GWEN Alert, its first branded free mobile phone application. The GWEN Alert was designed for domestic abuse victims and features an emergency button to use in time of distress. GWEN Alert is a free download available for smartphones, starting with the iPhone through iTunes App Store. An Android version will be available by the end of the year.



In case of an emergency, the GWEN Alert allows users to discretely send a preset text message to up to five pre-programmed contacts, alerting them that the sender is in danger. They will be notified of the user’s location through a GPS technology with the push of a button, which allows them to notify officials for emergency support. The GWEN Alert mobile app is currently launching during October for National Domestic Violence Awareness month to provide support and cause-related solutions that anyone can access with an iphone.



The GWEN Alert app is useful for those who find themselves in unforeseen life-challenging situations, abusive relationships, traveling, children, teens and senior citizens living alone or feeling threatened. The mobile app also provides inspiring daily tips, quotes and downloadable music among other features.



