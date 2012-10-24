Wohler Taps Linear Acoustic AERO.file for Loudness Solution

SAN FRANCISCO –Media management solution companyWohler Technologies will offer the Linear Acoustic AERO.file audio processor and loudness manager as turnkey solution WohlerLoudness. This solution offers users a quick and efficient method of maintaining compliance with global loudness standards.



“We're building on our acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies and extending the broad set of RadiantGrid features by creating tightly built appliance and software packages that solve broadcasters' most challenging issues,” said Carl Dempsey, Wohler president and CEO.



AERO.file was designed by Linear Acoustic and incorporated by RadiantGrid Technologies for loudness and audio control in file-based workflows. Now part of WohlerLoudness, it allows file-based inspection/correction software to identify and correct loudness issues at ingest. When processing audio associated with video, transwrapping enables audio processing without the need to decode and re-encode video files and without compromising quality.



WohlerLoudness is available as a software-only application or as a bundled solution with both hardware and software included.



