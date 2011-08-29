Wohler and EITV Partner on Closed Captioning for South American Market



SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL: Wohler Technologies announced a collaboration with Brazil’s Entertainment and Interactivity for Digital TV, a software development and engineering firm serving DTV operators, through which the two companies are providing a turnkey closed-captioning solution to the South American market. They said the joint solution “installs smoothly, operates simply, and eases the burden of managing captioning data effectively.”



The technology will provide compliance with requirements of the newly enacted legislation for captioning in Brazil and South America, while addressing the challenges in providing ARIB-B37 captions to HD video both for distribution and broadcast.



