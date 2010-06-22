WNET Taps Dalet for Production Upgrade



In a move to modernize their production infrastructure, PBS flagship affiliate WNET recently purchased a Dalet Enterprise Edition system.



With the upgrade, WNET’s digital program content is now more accessible within their own station as well as to other PBS affiliates.



Dalet Enterprise Edition allows users to redistribute content in a streamlined workflow and increase flexibility. New workflow features include centralized ingest technology, cost-effective baseband video recording and integration with WNET.ORG's existing Omneon Spectrum.



Based in New York City, WNET is the America’s most watched public broadcaster. The station is responsible for numerous critically-accalimed programs including "Nature" and "American Masters."



