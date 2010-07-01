WMUR deploys interactive traffic system

WMUR-TV, the Hearst Television-owned ABC affiliate in Manchester, NH, this week unveiled a new, interactive traffic system, offering viewers a more detailed and up-to-date picture of traffic on New Hampshire roads.

The system, powered by Beat the Traffic software, features the ability to monitor real-time road conditions, such as average travel speeds, accidents and delays. Viewers also can get drive-time estimates for multiple locations within the state, for trips to Boston and other regional destinations. They also can create their own customized routes.



"Beyond traffic reports in our newscasts, it's a powerful, interactive tool online at WMUR.com, too,” said Alisha McDevitt, WMUR news director. “Our viewers can now get traffic information anywhere on demand."

The system uses GPS data from commercial vehicles and turns it into a clear 3-D map, displaying easy-to-read traffic information on roads. Online at WMUR.com, viewers can interact with the traffic map, set up their own routes and have traffic alerts e-mailed to them or sent to their phone. The traffic system can also be accessed on cell phones with Internet access by visiting the station’s website.



