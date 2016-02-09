WMHT Boosts Infrastructure With EditShare Gear

BOSTON—New York-based broadcaster WMHT has announced it is revamping its TV, radio and web media management infrastructure with the addition of EditShare end-to-end workflow systems. The trio of systems being added includes the distributed shared storage XStream EFS, integrated Flow media asset management and Ark Tape offline archiving system to centralize all of the broadcasters TV, radio and web content.

The XStream EFS system offers WMHT a centralized location to store its content, as well as providing the high availability needed for rapid content creation without a point of failure. The Flow then serves as a control layer for managing content across WMHT departments, providing tools to manage the ingest of content.

EditShare’s Ark Tape system then provides offline archiving. Fully integrated with the XStream EFS, Ark Tape is a tiered storage environment with automated backups and comprehensive media restoration capabilities.

WMHT also announced that it has added EditShare’s AirFlow web-based management module for remote production capabilities and access to media on the go.

EditShare is a Boston-based provider of networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow systems.