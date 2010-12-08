WMAR adds new GY-HM790 ENG cameras in studio configuration for local news

WMAR, the Scripps TV Station Group-owned ABC affiliate in Baltimore, has acquired six JVC GY-HM790 ProHD cameras for production of its local newscasts. WMAR went live with its new cameras Oct. 3.

With a modular design, studio adapter sled and a full complement of studio accessories, the GY-HM790 supports multicore or fiber-based production. The camera features three 1/3in CCDs, which allow a lighter, more compact form factor for ENG maneuverability in the field and flexibility with robotic camera control systems in the studio.

The GY-HM790 produces 1280 x 720 or 1920 x 1080 images and can record in 720p, 1080i and SD (480i), for operations that have not yet made the move to HD. A dual-card slot design records to non-proprietary SDHC solid-state media cards in ready-to-edit file formats for Apple Final Cut Pro (MOV) and other major NLE systems (MP4).