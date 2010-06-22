WLIO Taps Utah Scientific for Four-in-One Station Control



Lima, Ohio broadcast station WLIO recently upgraded their facility’s technical infrastructure with gear from Utah Scientific. Strictly an NBC affiliate until last summer, WLIO carries NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox, all in HD and coming from one 12’ x 20’ control room.



The setup includes two customized features designed by Utah Scientific: “emergency join” enables breaking news to be broadcast on all four stations; the automated emergency alert system (EAS) can be bypassed, allowing WLIO’s meteorologist to give his own reports.



The system is hosted on one UTAH-400/288-frame router and four MCP-2020 control panels. Four unique points of operation were set up, giving each station their own customized user experience.



The updated hardware replaces a 20-year-old analog routing and switching system from Utah Scientific.



