WKOW-TV Debuts High School Sports in HD

MADISON, WIS.: WKOW-TV is taking local high school sports HD. The Quincy Newspapers-owned ABC affiliate is covering Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association High School Boys and Girls Hockey and Basketball Tournament Championships, for the first time, in high definition. The coverage is being broadcast on WIAAs state network of eight stations--WKOW in Madison; WQOW-TV, the ABC in Eau Claire; WXOW-TV, The CW inLa Crosse; WAOW-TV, the ABC in Wausau; WYOW, WAOW’s satellite for Eagle River; WACY-TV, the MyNet in Green Bay’ WMLW-CA, an indie in Milwaukee; and KBJR-TV, the NBC in Duluth-Superior.



WKOW said the initiative started Saturday at noon with girls’ and boy’s hockey championships. On Thursday, March 18-20, the WIAA statewide network will air the Boys State High School Basketball Tournament and Thursday, March 25-27 will air the Girls State High School Basketball Tournament, all in HD.



The Madison ABC affil has broadcast the WIAA Hockey Championships for 10 years and the WIAA Basketball Tournaments, all 32 games, for more than 30 years.

