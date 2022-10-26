WKAR Receives $1 Million For Project To Deliver K-12 Educational Materials Via 3.0

EAST LANSING, MICH.—The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a $1 million grant to WKAR Public Media here to deliver educational content to underserved families in mid-Michigan via NextGen TV.

The funds will cover WKAR’s operational costs associated with devices to receive NextGen TV service for the delivery of educational content and resources as well as evaluation of the effort.

The Congressionally Funded Community Project (CFCP) grant will help to fund the Strengthening Equitable K-12 to Education to the Lansing Area Via Free Over the Air Service project. WKAR will collaborate with its partners at Michigan State University and throughout the local area on its implementation, WKAR said.

“We are honored to receive this grant to support our community through NextGen TV technology,” said Shawn Turner, WKAR interim general manager and director of broadcasting. “The opportunities that are presented by ATSC 3.0 are vast and will help stations like WKAR super serve their communities through interactive content delivered via the broadcast signal. WKAR continues to research, innovate and explore new applications in NextGen TV as part of our NextGen Media Innovation Lab.”

According to WKAR, more details about the effort to support K-12 education will be available over the coming months.