WJAR Goes HD with Grass Valley



New England station WJAR has recently undertaken a high-definition makeover with help from Grass Valley.



The NBC affiliate acquired the company’s Ignite automatic production system and a Kayak HD switcher. The Ignite will reportedly allow a single operator to produce daily newscasts in HD, with the help of robotically-controlled cameras.



“After nearly two years in operation, Ignite has turned out to be everything we thought it could be and more,” said Joe Doris, operations manager at WJAR, in a press release. “It’s been very reliable and has helped us launch new programs that we probably would not have without the automated capabilities of our Ignite system. With our move to HD news, upgrading the Ignite was the next logical step for us.”



The new system is said to facilitate a high degree of production control and efficiency and improve the on-air look. WJAR also signed a Systems and Services contract with Grass Valley, for technicians to help train operators and service the system when required.



Serving the Providence, R.I./New Bedford, Mass. market, WJAR offers a full array of news, sports, weather and entertainment programming.



